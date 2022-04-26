ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) — A second-grader is in critical condition after part of a tree fell on her in a northeast Kansas town.

Quinlynn Jones was playing outside on Saturday in St. Marys when a falling tree limb hit her, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Jones suffered fractures to both sides of her skull, as well as bleeding on the main vein of her brain. The family member went on to say that the amount of brain damage the little girl has from the injury is unknown at this time.

KSNT 27 News made multiple requests to the St. Marys Police Department for more information about the tree incident, however, the department did not respond.

A friend of the family set up a Gofundme page, which the description says will help the family with medical expenses and any time off Jones’ mother needs to stay by her side. At the time of the fundraiser’s creation Monday night, it said that Jones remained in the hospital in critical condition.

Jones’ family created a Facebook group called Quinlynn’s Climb, which they said will be a diary following the young girl’s recovery. A post from Ruth Parks on Saturday reported Jones had been intubated to help with her breathing, and she was being kept in a medically-induced coma with heavy sedation to encourage recovery.

Parks also had a personal message for everyone who had reached out to help in the wake of Jones’ injury.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love today, and when you lay your kids down for bed tonight, hug them tight and give them one more kiss,” Parks wrote. “Do it for Quin, who has always shown so much love to everyone around her. Tomorrow when you wake, go have an adventure, and just be in the moment. That’s what Quinny would do.”