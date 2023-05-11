Kansas City Current releases rendering showing what the completed venue will look like on May 11, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Current releases new information about the perks that will come with the team’s new stadium along the Missouri River.

The new renderings released by the Current Thursday show how the stadium will be utilized if a concert is held at the venue.

Rendering showing how the new KC Current Stadium will be set up for a concert. (Provided by KC Current)

Fans will face the pitch, with each side of the stadium providing views of the temporary stage. The setup also highlights views of the riverfront and downtown Kansas City.

The stadium’s entry plaza will also be available for community use and could house events like a farmer’s market.

Rending showing the entry plaza at the KC Current Stadium set up as a farmers market. (Provided by KC Current)

The organization says community events will be hosted throughout the year in the space. Announcements about different events will be made after the stadium opens in March.

Crews started installing the aluminum grandstands at the future home of the Current last week.

There are two other things the Current wants fans to remember. Friday, May 12, is the deadline to buy tickets for the 2023 season.

Fans have until June 7 to make a deposit on season tickets for the 2024 season. KC Current expects demand to exceed the new stadium’s capacity. The club will give new seat selection priority to fans who have season tickets for this season.

The new Kansas City Current stadium will be the first built for a professional women’s soccer team. It is expected to be completed early next year and open for the 2024 season.