NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City. Image provided by the Kansas City Sports Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The city is focused on the Kansas City Chiefs playing in Super Bowl LVII and hoping for a Super Bowl parade next week.

But, the NFL football fun doesn’t stop there.

Less than three months after the Super Bowl, Kansas City is on the clock with the NFL Draft.

After months of planning, fans are finally getting a peek at the massive event the Kansas City Sports Commission has planned.

Union Station

The draft itself will take place at Union Station, with the NFL Draft Experience set up between Union Station and the WWI Museum and Memorial.

NFL Draft Experience

The Draft Experience is described as the event’s interactive football theme park. Fans can check out interactive exhibits, test their athletic abilities, and snap pictures with the Vine Lombardi Trophy. Anyone looking for autograph sessions will also find them at the Draft Experience.

The Draft Experience is free and open all three days of the event.

How to Attend

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans interested in attending the NFL Draft are encouraged to download the NFL’s OnePass app, but may want to wait until after Sunday’s Super Bowl to do so.

The app is currently geared toward fans attending the game in the Phoenix area.

It will be updated with information about the NFL Draft in the coming weeks.