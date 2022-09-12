MAPLETON, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident took place Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m. at Kansas Rocks Recreation Park off NW 130th Street, just northeast of Tomahawk Road.

The driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was eastbound on a drop-off. As the vehicle was going down the drop-off, the driver lost control of the Jeep, and it overturned, pinning the driver underneath.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 40-year-old Caleb M. Hopkins.

A 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were in the Jeep at the time of the incident but were not reported to have any injuries.

Hopkins and the two passengers were all reported to be wearing seat belts.

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park released a statement on its Facebook page Sunday saying, “It is with deep sadness and very heavy hearts that we inform you of a tragic accident at KRocks yesterday where we lost a friend in an off-roading accident. We ask that each of you keep Caleb Hopkins’ wife, children, family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To those in the park that did what this community does by jumping in and helping, thank you. And thank you to all of the first responders!”