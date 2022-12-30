KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead Friday after stealing a Kansas City, Kansas, police vehicle and pointing a gun at officers, according to police.

The shooting happened near 95th and Parallel Parkway.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said a KCK officer responded to a call regarding a person having trouble with a vehicle. Investigators said the vehicle appeared abandoned when the officer arrived.

Then a man appeared and pointed a gun at the officer, who took cover, according to investigators.

The suspect got into the officer’s police cruiser and took off, police said. The officer called for backup, and the man made it a few blocks before other officers arrived.

Police said the suspect got out of the cruiser and allegedly pointed the gun at responding officers.

Multiple officers fired shots, striking the man. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said it is handling the investigation, at the request of KCK Police.

Officers warn both eastbound and westbound traffic is blocked on Parallel between 91st Street and 98th Street.

FOX4 will keep you updated as additional information becomes available.