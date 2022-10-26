GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died as a result of being pinned by a semi-truck in Junction City.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 71-year-old Major Willie Washington was outside a 2009 Peterbilt truck when it started rolling forward.
He tried to reenter the vehicle and was pinned between the power unit and another semi-trailer.
Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
