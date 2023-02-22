KANSAS CITY Mo. — A somber day as thousands of people are mourning the deaths of Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 Officer Champ.

Hundreds of police cars from departments across the region were involved in the procession that ended at Municipal Auditorium around 9 a.m.

Public visitation started at 9:30 a.m. at Municipal Auditorium. The public is welcome to pay their respects until 11 a.m. A private funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be streamed online in the video player at the top of the page when it begins.

Following the funeral service, Muhlbauer and Champ will be presented with full honors outside on 13th Street in front of the auditorium. Officers and K-9s from other departments are expected to line the sidewalk.

There will be a recession from Municipal Auditorium to a Northland funeral home following the funeral service.

Police cars will follow the family. Anyone is welcome to take part, or line the route to pay their respects to Muhlbauer and Champ.

The recession route after funeral services from Municipal Auditorium to the funeral home:

Exit on 13th to Broadway,

Head north on Broadway to the Buck O’Neil Bridge which turns into 169 Hwy,

Head north on 169 Hwy exiting to Vivion Rd,

Head east on Vivion to Antioch,

Head north on Antioch to 64th,

Head east on 64th turning into Antioch.

The recession will continue past the funeral home, allowing Muhlbauer’s family to see the support for the fallen officer.

There will not be a graveside service.

Gov. Mike Parson said he planned to attend the funeral and ordered state flags to be lowered at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties on Wednesday. Muhlbauer and Champ worked in all four counties, according to Parson.

Union Station also turned its lights blue overnight to honor the fallen officer and K-9.

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99 is taking donations to support the Muhlbauer family.

Muhlbauer and Champ were killed last week when another driver hit the patrol vehicle they were in.

Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, and K9 officer Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard at the time of the crash. Their vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who also died.