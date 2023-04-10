Police are investigating a homicide near 68th and Bellefontaine (FOX4 photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are involved in a standoff Monday at a homicide scene, officials say.

One person was shot and killed near 68th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue, police said. Kansas City officers were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on a reported sound of gunshots. The call was later upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds in the street. Medics declared the victim dead on the scene.

Officers have not determined what led up to the shooting.

A KCPD spokesperson said tactical officers are on scene to help serve a warrant at a home as police work a standoff in the area. Officials are asking people to avoid to the area.

Meanwhile, detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of $25,000 for information submitted to the hotline that leads to an arrest.

FOX4 will update this story as we confirm more information.