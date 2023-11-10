KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you think of Kansas City, one of the first things you think of is sports.

In fact, the city is home to some of the passionate sports fans in the world, pioneered by their decades-long infatuation with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 397 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey, and somehow, Kansas City was ranked 14th.

The advantage that the other cities ranked above Kansas City had was they either boasted an NFL or NHL team.

But, what Kansas City lacks in major sports teams, they make up for in enthusiasm, passion, creativity and loyalty.

Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the best in the world, a reputation they’ve developed since they moved to Arrowhead in 1972, long before the near-unprecedented success you see today. In fact, in 2014, Chiefs fans set the record for the loudest outdoor stadium, reaching 142.2 decibels during a Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots.

That’s just in the stadium, though. When you enter the parking lot for a game, you get hit with the great aroma of Kansas City BBQ as you get to experience an unrivaled tailgating scene, no matter the weather.

Then you have the Kansas City Royals. While attendance currently may not be the best due to their recent performance on the diamond, you will see fans in Royals gear throughout the KC metro.

And the team could be in a brand new stadium within the next few years, revamping excitement for the franchise.

Kansas City also loves its college sports teams. Most notably, Kansas, Kansas State and Mizzou. All of them have great turnouts whenever they play a game in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center.

The Big 12 Tournament also brings droves of fans throughout the country to Kansas City’s Power & Light District, creating a very unique and fun atmosphere for people of all ages.

It has been a mainstay in Kansas City since 2010, and it is likely to be extended to 2031.

Soccer has also become a staple in the Kansas City community. Sporting KC receives a vast amount of support every year, with their fans even developing a nickname called “The Cauldron.”

Along with Sporting KC, you have the emergence of the KC Current and the NWSL. The Current are relatively new but has developed a strong fanbase that is rapidly growing.

The team also will be playing in a new stadium next season, along Kansas City’s riverfront.

Last but not least, the biggest sporting event in the world will be coming to Kansas City when they welcome the World Cup in 2026.

The ultimate compliment to some of the world’s best fans.

With the World Cup, you will see numerous renovations and upgrades to facilities throughout Kansas City, enhancing its vibrant sports culture.

Kansas City has also seen the Chiefs, Sporting KC and the Royals win a championship all within the last 10 years.

So, while being outside the top 10 is not where we belong, the ranking should see a jump over the next few years.