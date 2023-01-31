KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — After years of anticipation, an opening date for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport has been announced.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday that the opening date of the new $1.5 billion terminal will be Feb. 28.

“On Feb. 28, we’re actually populating the schedule now,” Lucas said. “So you will be able to fly into, fly out of KCI, this new terminal starting on February the 28th.”

The city broke ground on the terminal project in March 2019, and Lucas noted that the city stayed on budget and will actually open a few days earlier than originally planned.

The mayor also said Kansas City exceeded its goals for minority- and women-owned businesses represented at the terminal.

Once it opens, travelers will find unique and high-tech features like sensory rooms for those with disabilities, additional changing and nursing rooms, more charging stations and floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the concourse on jetways.

“We’re talking about, ‘How can you get used to a new KCI terminal with the comforts we’ve known for decades?’ Lucas said. “Well, I think we have baked into this project much of that work in terms of wayfinding, assistance for folks, facilities ranging from restrooms to places to sit.”

Travelers will be able to visit dozens of new restaurants and shops inside the 1 million-square-foot terminal. The new terminal will also be home to the largest public art program in Kansas City’s history.

Lucas said City Manager Brian Platt will be on the first flight out.