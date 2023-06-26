KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone planning a Fourth of July barbecue to go with the fireworks around Kansas City is in the right place.

Kansas City, Missouri, is back on top when it comes to the Best Barbecue Cities in the Country.

A company called LawnStarter publishes its annual ranking. The company’s website says it helps homeowners find affordable lawn care services in communities across the country.

The company says it compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities across five categories.

The list includes access to barbecue, customer ratings, competition awards, and the number of barbecue festivals hosted in each city.

In 2022, St. Louis held the top spot.

But 2023 is a new year, and this year Kansas City-style ‘cue rules.

This year Kansas City, Missouri, tops the list with Kansas City, Kansas, coming in third. St. Louis grabs the number two spot on the national list, with Springfield coming in seventh.

The LawnStarter ranking determined that Kansas City smoked the competition by hosting the most barbecue festivals. The Kansas City Barbecue Society also has highest number of teams that have received a perfect 180 barbecue score.

St. Louis has the second-highest number of barbecue vendors per capita, according to the ranking.

In 2021, Kansas City, Missouri, took the top spot, with St. Louis in seventh. Overland Park and Olathe made the list’s Top 40, but KCK did not appear in the top 200.

The full ranking and methodology behind the list can be found online at LawnStarter.com.