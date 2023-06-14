KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The city is the latest to sue two automakers after thieves steal thousands of cars across the country.

Kia and Hyundai owners know all about the security issue that makes certain models more vulnerable to thieves.

The issue became even more of a problem when people began posting videos on social media showing just how easy it is to steal one of the vehicles using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.

A lawsuit filed by Kansas City says the thefts were easily preventable had the automakers installed some commonly-used technology. Instead, the lawsuit claims, the carmakers didn’t act quickly enough to fix the issue.

The lawsuit also says the high number of stolen Kias and Hyundais is putting the public in danger across Kansas City. It is also straining emergency responders as well as the city’s public services.

According to the lawsuit, thieves stole more than 380 Kias in Kansas City in 2022. That compares to 105 Kias that were stolen just in January 2023.

The Kansas City Police Department offers steering wheel locks for the owners of certain Kia and Hyundai models to make the vehicles more secure.

Kia said lawsuits, like the one filed by Kansas City, are without merit.

Kia told customers impacted by the security issues that they can receive additional benefits. The company also provides free steering wheel locks to owners who are not eligible for software upgrades.

Hyundai says it has taken comprehensive action to help customers in the same situation.

State Farm and Progressive Insurance will no longer insure certain models in some cities because of the high theft rate.

A number of other cities, including New York and St. Louis, are also suing the two carmakers.