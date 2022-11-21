GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Saeu T. Suluvale was traveling west on Interstate 70 in a Chevrolet Colorado.

The patrol said Suluvale crossed the median and hit an eastbound semi head-on. Suluvale was killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the semi, both from Florida, received minor injuries and were transported to Geary County Hospital.