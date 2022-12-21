LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for her connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.

Brooke Minshae Johnson, 21, was convicted back in October of one count of involuntary manslaughter.

She was sentenced Wednesday to two years and eight months in prison, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to court documents, on April 14, 2021, Brooke Johnson used social media to arrange the sale of a gun to three residents of Leavenworth County.

Brooke Johnson intended to sell them a BB gun that resembled a real gun and to drive off with their money before they realized it was not a real gun, court records say. She recruited two juveniles, one of them her 12-year-old brother Brian Henderson Jr., to help with the scheme.

She also recruited a 17-year-old to drive them to Leavenworth in his car.

Court records say they met the prospective purchasers in the KARE Pharmacy parking lot, where the two cars parked across from each other. A teenage male walked from the purchaser’s car, received the fake gun from Brooke Johnson, and gave her $400 in cash.

As the teenage male started to walk back to the purchasers’ car, he realized the gun was not a real gun and shouted to Darvon Thomas and Jaylen Johnson, the two other purchasers who had remained in their car, that they had been ripped off, according to court documents.

Thomas told Johnson to shoot them, and Johnson got out of the car and began firing a real gun at Brooke Johnson’s car, hitting it multiple times as it left the parking lot.

One stray bullet struck the car of a woman driving past the pharmacy with her 6-month-old baby inside, according to court documents.

After leaving the scene, Brooke Johnson realized her brother had been shot. Instead of stopping at St. John’s Hospital in Leavenworth, they drove to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where Henderson was pronounced dead.

Jaylen Johnson, who fired the deadly bullet, was convicted by a jury back in May of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and one count of criminal in possession of a firearm by a felon. In June, he was sentenced to life in prison, with a chance to apply for parole after service of 25 years.

Darvon Thomas, who told Jaylen Johnson to shoot at the car, was convicted in February of second-degree murder and was sentenced to almost 17 years in prison.