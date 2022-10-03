LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A new pantry in Seward County Community College is making sure students don’t go hungry.

The SaintsUp Pantry opens today, Oct. 3, and is a project by both students and faculty.

Students work to gather donations while classes from multiple departments organize logistics. Community members have a hand in supporting the pantry too.

“Our community is amazingly supportive, so we have had a refrigerator donated, a freezer donated, all the food in there is donated. I had several people, as I’m walking through campus today, say, ‘How can we donate? What do you need?'” said Deedee Flax, Division Chair of agriculture, business, and personal service.

The new pantry is housed in a former supply room in the library.