KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A judge in Wyandotte County ruled that new, legislatively drawn congressional maps violate the rights of Kansans.

The ruling will likely be appealed and be sent to the State Supreme Court to decide.

Three lawsuits have been filed challenging the congressional map passed by the Kansas Legislature in February.

Under the new map, the northern part of Wyandotte County would go into Congressional District 2, represented by Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner.

People in southern Wyandotte and Johnson County would still be represented by Congresswoman Sharice Davids, the only Democrat from Kansas in the U.S. House.

The lawsuits argue that Kansas lawmakers produced maps that create unconstitutional racial vote dilution. According to the ACLU, the map’s new boundaries, rammed through the legislature, drowns out the voices of voters in Wyandotte County and in Lawrence.

Specifically, the map removes the northern part of Kansas City from the 3rd District seat and put it in the neighboring 2nd District, which includes Topeka, but also rural communities across eastern Kansas. It also puts a more liberal Lawrence in western Kansas, which is historically more concretive.

The ACLU tweeted, “We’re pleased the court saw what we knew: Ad Astra was created to deliver unconstitutional racial vote dilution, purposefully crafted to drown out the voices of Kansans. We’re literally fighting for our Democracy—a fight we’re ready to see through at the Supreme Court.”