Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.5 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2021. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kansas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2020. Kansas has a child food insecurity rate of 14.6%, which ranks #21 highest among all states.
States with the highest rate of food insecure children
#1. Louisiana: 21.5%
#2. New Mexico: 20.5%
#3. Mississippi: 20.4%
#4. Alabama: 19.8%
#5. Arkansas: 19.7%
States with the lowest rate of food insecure children
#1. North Dakota: 8.1%
#2. Massachusetts: 8.8%
#3. New Jersey: 9.0%
#4. Minnesota: 9.3%
#5. New Hampshire: 9.5%
Read on to see where food insecurity is most prevalent in Kansas.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Hodgeman County
– Child food insecurity rate: 15.5% (60 total)
— 0.6% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 9.0% (170 total)
— 2.8% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $83,000
— Cost per meal: $3.03
Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Lyon County
– Child food insecurity rate: 15.5% (1,150 total)
— 0.6% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 10.4% (3,450 total)
— 1.4% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,662,000
— Cost per meal: $2.99
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Anderson County
– Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (320 total)
— 0.4% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.7% (920 total)
— 0.1% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $487,000
— Cost per meal: $3.29
Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Osborne County
– Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (120 total)
— 0.4% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (380 total)
— 0.8% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $202,000
— Cost per meal: $3.31
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Lane County
– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (60 total)
— 0.3% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 10.5% (160 total)
— 1.3% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $75,000
— Cost per meal: $2.89
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Stevens County
– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9% (260 total)
— 0.2% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 9.6% (530 total)
— 2.2% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $252,000
— Cost per meal: $2.96
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Cheyenne County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (90 total)
— 0.1% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 9.6% (250 total)
— 2.2% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $130,000
— Cost per meal: $3.24
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Wallace County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (60 total)
— 0.1% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.5% (180 total)
— 0.3% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $84,000
— Cost per meal: $2.89
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Graham County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (80 total)
— 0.0% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 10.6% (260 total)
— 1.2% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $138,000
— Cost per meal: $3.29
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Rice County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (340 total)
— 0.0% lower than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (1,050 total)
— 0.8% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $524,000
— Cost per meal: $3.10
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Kearny County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.2% (180 total)
— 0.1% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 10.5% (410 total)
— 1.3% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $189,000
— Cost per meal: $2.87
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Barton County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (1,030 total)
— 0.4% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.5% (3,020 total)
— 0.3% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,533,000
— Cost per meal: $3.15
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Pawnee County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (180 total)
— 0.4% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.3% (740 total)
— 0.5% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $379,000
— Cost per meal: $3.18
Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Saline County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (2,100 total)
— 0.4% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.3% (6,170 total)
— 0.5% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,997,000
— Cost per meal: $3.02
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Atchison County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (630 total)
— 0.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.2% (1,970 total)
— 0.4% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $987,000
— Cost per meal: $3.11
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Greeley County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (50 total)
— 0.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 9.6% (110 total)
— 2.2% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $51,000
— Cost per meal: $2.89
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Seward County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (1,130 total)
— 0.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 8.0% (1,760 total)
— 3.8% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $840,000
— Cost per meal: $2.96
Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Reno County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (2,370 total)
— 0.8% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.3% (7,040 total)
— 0.5% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,511,000
— Cost per meal: $3.10
National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Shawnee County
– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (7,080 total)
— 0.8% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 10.5% (18,610 total)
— 1.3% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,336,000
— Cost per meal: $3.12
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Brown County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (420 total)
— 0.9% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (1,190 total)
— 0.6% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $595,000
— Cost per meal: $3.10
Shamera // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Coffey County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (300 total)
— 1.2% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.5% (950 total)
— 0.3% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $453,000
— Cost per meal: $2.96
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Jackson County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (570 total)
— 1.2% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (1,460 total)
— 0.8% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $734,000
— Cost per meal: $3.12
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Osage County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (640 total)
— 1.2% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.7% (1,850 total)
— 0.1% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $927,000
— Cost per meal: $3.11
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Greenwood County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6% (230 total)
— 1.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.3% (740 total)
— 0.5% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $358,000
— Cost per meal: $3.01
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Riley County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6% (2,150 total)
— 1.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (9,380 total)
— 0.9% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,042,000
— Cost per meal: $4.00
Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Harper County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.7% (240 total)
— 1.6% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (690 total)
— 0.7% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $344,000
— Cost per meal: $3.09
CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Russell County
– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (270 total)
— 1.8% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (760 total)
— 0.8% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $406,000
— Cost per meal: $3.32
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Woodson County
– Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (110 total)
— 2.0% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (410 total)
— 1.3% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $197,000
— Cost per meal: $2.99
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Morton County
– Child food insecurity rate: 18.3% (120 total)
— 2.2% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.0% (320 total)
— 0.2% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $155,000
— Cost per meal: $3.01
Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Elk County
– Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (100 total)
— 2.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (340 total)
— 1.7% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $171,000
— Cost per meal: $3.12
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Bourbon County
– Child food insecurity rate: 18.9% (700 total)
— 2.8% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (1,860 total)
— 1.0% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $933,000
— Cost per meal: $3.12
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Cherokee County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.0% (900 total)
— 2.9% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (2,690 total)
— 1.6% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,495,000
— Cost per meal: $3.45
g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Linn County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.0% (410 total)
— 2.9% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (1,320 total)
— 1.8% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $760,000
— Cost per meal: $3.58
Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Sumner County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.0% (1,060 total)
— 2.9% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.2% (3,030 total)
— 1.4% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,524,000
— Cost per meal: $3.12
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Phillips County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.1% (230 total)
— 3.0% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.4% (600 total)
— 0.4% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $316,000
— Cost per meal: $3.28
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Jewell County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3% (110 total)
— 3.2% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (340 total)
— 0.1% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $177,000
— Cost per meal: $3.23
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Cowley County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (1,610 total)
— 3.3% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (4,470 total)
— 0.9% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,181,000
— Cost per meal: $3.03
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Allen County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (550 total)
— 3.6% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (1,660 total)
— 1.5% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $809,000
— Cost per meal: $3.03
usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Labette County
– Child food insecurity rate: 19.9% (950 total)
— 3.8% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (2,750 total)
— 2.0% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,524,000
— Cost per meal: $3.44
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Wilson County
– Child food insecurity rate: 20.1% (410 total)
— 4.0% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (1,210 total)
— 2.2% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $602,000
— Cost per meal: $3.09
Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Crawford County
– Child food insecurity rate: 20.4% (1,720 total)
— 4.3% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (5,560 total)
— 2.5% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,703,000
— Cost per meal: $3.02
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Stanton County
– Child food insecurity rate: 20.6% (120 total)
— 4.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 10.0% (200 total)
— 1.8% lower than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $93,000
— Cost per meal: $2.89
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Decatur County
– Child food insecurity rate: 21.0% (120 total)
— 4.9% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (380 total)
— 1.5% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $195,000
— Cost per meal: $3.18
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Sedgwick County
– Child food insecurity rate: 21.0% (27,830 total)
— 4.9% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (66,610 total)
— 1.1% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $33,725,000
— Cost per meal: $3.14
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Barber County
– Child food insecurity rate: 21.2% (240 total)
— 5.1% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (610 total)
— 1.8% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $307,000
— Cost per meal: $3.12
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Neosho County
– Child food insecurity rate: 21.2% (830 total)
— 5.1% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (2,220 total)
— 2.1% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,123,000
— Cost per meal: $3.14
Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Chautauqua County
– Child food insecurity rate: 23.2% (160 total)
— 7.1% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 16.0% (530 total)
— 4.2% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $282,000
— Cost per meal: $3.30
SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Geary County
– Child food insecurity rate: 23.6% (2,440 total)
— 7.5% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (4,430 total)
— 1.5% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,229,000
— Cost per meal: $3.13
Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Montgomery County
– Child food insecurity rate: 23.8% (1,800 total)
— 7.7% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (4,820 total)
— 3.2% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,400,000
— Cost per meal: $3.09
Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Wyandotte County
– Child food insecurity rate: 25.3% (11,610 total)
— 9.2% higher than national average
– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (21,330 total)
— 1.1% higher than national average
– Annual food budget shortfall: $10,546,000
— Cost per meal: $3.07