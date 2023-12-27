WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Small Business Administration has approved low-interest federal disaster loans for residents and business owners in Wallace County affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred July 14–21.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available to both rural and non-rural areas of Wallace County.

“Natural disasters disrupt families and businesses in so many ways,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “These SBA disaster loans will help get people and businesses back on their feet more quickly.”

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete their application. The center will be open on the days and times indicated below. No appointment is necessary.

The address is:

WALLACE COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

EMS Building

518 E. Sixth St.

Sharon Springs, KS 67758

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659‑2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Feb. 20, 2024. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Sept. 23, 2024.