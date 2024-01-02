TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The nightmare plaguing the state of Kansas’ court systems is almost over.

On Tuesday, Kansas Courts spokeswoman Lisa Taylor said in a press release that a new portal allowing people to search through Kansas district court cases online is fully operational, with some drawbacks. For example, this portal is temporarily out of date while courts work to feed in case information filed on paper.

The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal was one of several systems impacted by a cyberattack in October last year. Online systems associated with the Kansas Courts have been struggling to recover in the aftermath. You can access the new portal by clicking here.

“In the short time we’ve offered free online case search for district courts as part of our Kansas eCourt modernization plan, it has become our most popular service,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “Restoring the ability to search case information online is yet another major milestone in our restoration plan.”

Other features restored recently include the ability for people to pay fines, fees and costs online through the portal and the Kansas eCourt case management system. Information on recent payments, similar to case information, accessed through the portal may be out of date for the time being. Payments processed on Oct. 12 and after may not show up in the payment portal. You can pay a fine or fee by clicking here.

