CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.

The crash happened 2.5 miles north of Kansas Highway 126.

The report was not complete pending notification of kin. However, the KHP did report one vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street when it left the roadway, hit a culvert, and overturned.