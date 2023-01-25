WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (KDWP) Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.

“KDWP invasive species biologists have been sampling on the Kansas River to remove invasive carps (Bighead and Silver Carp) this winter,” the Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division Facebook page said.

While out on the river this week, the KDWP Fisheries Division says they caught what they are calling a “Kansas River Monster,” a blue catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds.

The Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division Facebook page then asked for pictures of other’s Kansas river monsters. Many fishermen shared pictures of their biggest catches in the comments.