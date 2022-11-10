WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fisheries and Ecological Services staff at the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (KDWP) have released Plains Minnows back into their native waters.

The once abundant bait fish in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins, the Plains Minnow, is now considered “threatened” due to changes in streamflow volumes and patterns due to groundwater mining and surface water diversions ­– such as dams, levees, pumping stations, irrigation canals, or other manmade structures, according to the KDWP.

“The Plains Minnow was listed as a Species in Need of Conservation in 1987 prior to being reclassified as Threatened in 2003 under the Kansas Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act,” the KDWP said. “Still, 19 years later, not all was lost.”

The KDWP says over the past two years that staff has collected more than 250 mature Plains Minnows from the Salt Fork Arkansas River in Barber County in hopes of propagating the species.

“The adult fish were safely transported to the Department’s Kansas Aquatic Biodiversity Center in Farlington, KS where they were carefully managed to be captively propagated and reared for release into areas where they once thrived,” said the KDWP.

KDWP is proud to announce that the staff’s multi-year efforts have paid off.

According to the KDWP, the initial number of Plains Minnows they collected has grown to more than 2,500 captive-bred fish large enough for stocking in native waters.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the KDWP released those fish.

KDWP Senior Manager of fish culture Dan Mosier II led the delivery efforts to release the Plains Minnos into the Arkansas River in Oxford, Kan.

“This 2022 year-class of minnows were transferred from the KABC’s live transport trailer to a ‘soft release’ containment structure in the river,” said Mosier. “This structure, pioneered by KDWP’s Ecological Services Section, allowed the minnows to become fully adjusted to the river’s current before being released.”

“The value of this type of conservation effort is that it can help ensure the long-term viability of this native species throughout its current and historical distribution in Kansas,” said Mark VanScoyoc, a biodiversity survey coordinator and ecologist for the KDWP. “By bolstering native populations, we become one step closer toward down-listing, and potentially removing this species, from its threatened status.”

KDWP says its staff is confident that their initiative, combined with further propagation efforts and monitoring, will serve as a guide for many more native species recovery efforts in the future.

To learn more about threatened and endangered species in Kansas – including the recovery plans KDWP has in place to guide research and management of listed species, click here.