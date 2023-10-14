WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the man is suspected of transporting 12 people from Arizona to an unknown destination.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Friday morning that the man was there trying to take the victims by force from an inn in Syracuse.

The man left the inn, and his vehicle was found in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Avenue A in Syracuse. He was found at a restaurant nearby.

Police believe the suspect is related to a human trafficking organization in the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.