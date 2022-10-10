SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — A western Kansas deputy is okay after their vehicle was hit by an allegedly drunk driver early Sunday morning.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:30 a.m. when deputies were on a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 27 with a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Oklahoma. A southbound vehicle struck the driver’s side of the deputy’s truck.
The deputy was not in the vehicle when the collision happened and was not hurt. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy’s truck was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, possessing a controlled substance, and transporting an open container.
No injuries were reported.
