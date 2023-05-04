CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested after fleeing from a deadly crash in Clay County Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 27-year-old man from Beloit was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on U.S. Highway 24, one mile east of Clay Center. Dale Hammond, 82, of Clay Center, was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue northbound on a driveway just north of U.S. Highway 24.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, the Chevrolet Silverado crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch and struck the Buick Park Avenue.

After the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado fled the scene on foot, according to the KHP. A short time later, he was located and arrested.

The KHP says Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado received suspected minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.