WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every driver in every state seems to make the same statement: “My state has the worst drivers out there!” But a new study shows that Kansas is in the top half of the worst in the country.

A new study by QuoteWizard shows that Kansas ranked 22nd in the nation for bad driving, analyzing accident frequency, speeding, and DUIs.

QuoteWizard is a company that quotes insurance rates, and it analyzed over 10 million car insurance quotes to find the number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations in each state.

“States that are considered the worst had the highest numbers of driving incidents, while states with the lowest numbers of incidents are considered the best,” the study said.

Kansas ranked 19th in accidents, 13th in speeding, and 24th in DUIs.

Utah was at the top of the list, an upward trend. In 2020, it ranked 22nd, and in 2021 ranked sixth. Utah drivers took over the top spot by ranking first in speeding, second in citations, fifth in accidents, and eighth in DUIs.

RankTop 25 WorstTop 25 Best
1.UtahConnecticut
2.CaliforniaMichigan
3.IowaWest Virginia
4.WisconsinDelaware
5.OhioArkansas
6. North DakotaKentucky
7.VirginiaNew Hampshire
8.ArizonaMaine
9.HawaiiLouisiana
10.Rhode IslandVermont
11.IdahoIllinois
12.ColoradoMississippi
13.NebraskaNew York
14.WyomingOklahoma
15.IndianaAlaska
16.OregonPennsylvania
17.GeorgiaNew Mexico
18.North CarolinaNew Jersey
19.MassachusettsSouth Dakota
20.South CarolinaMinnesota
21.FloridaMaryland
22.KansasNevada
23.TennesseeAlabama
24.MontanaTexas
25.WashingonMissouri

To see the full study, you can visit QuoteWizard’s website by clicking here.