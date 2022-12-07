Damaged in heavy car accident vehicles after collision on city street crash site. Road safety and insurance concept.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every driver in every state seems to make the same statement: “My state has the worst drivers out there!” But a new study shows that Kansas is in the top half of the worst in the country.

A new study by QuoteWizard shows that Kansas ranked 22nd in the nation for bad driving, analyzing accident frequency, speeding, and DUIs.

QuoteWizard is a company that quotes insurance rates, and it analyzed over 10 million car insurance quotes to find the number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations in each state.

“States that are considered the worst had the highest numbers of driving incidents, while states with the lowest numbers of incidents are considered the best,” the study said.

Kansas ranked 19th in accidents, 13th in speeding, and 24th in DUIs.

Utah was at the top of the list, an upward trend. In 2020, it ranked 22nd, and in 2021 ranked sixth. Utah drivers took over the top spot by ranking first in speeding, second in citations, fifth in accidents, and eighth in DUIs.

Rank Top 25 Worst Top 25 Best 1. Utah Connecticut 2. California Michigan 3. Iowa West Virginia 4. Wisconsin Delaware 5. Ohio Arkansas 6. North Dakota Kentucky 7. Virginia New Hampshire 8. Arizona Maine 9. Hawaii Louisiana 10. Rhode Island Vermont 11. Idaho Illinois 12. Colorado Mississippi 13. Nebraska New York 14. Wyoming Oklahoma 15. Indiana Alaska 16. Oregon Pennsylvania 17. Georgia New Mexico 18. North Carolina New Jersey 19. Massachusetts South Dakota 20. South Carolina Minnesota 21. Florida Maryland 22. Kansas Nevada 23. Tennessee Alabama 24. Montana Texas 25. Washingon Missouri

