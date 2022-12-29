TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last week’s cold snap left many Kansas families little choice but to leave their furnaces running longer to heat their homes.

Lower-income families who are struggling to heat their homes and pay their bills can still get assistance through the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) helped 40,000 households keep the heat on during winter last year.

Applicants must meet income requirements of being at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. To receive assistance, apply on the DCF website, www.dcf.ks.gov, by clicking “Apply for Services” or in person at a DCF service center closest to you.

The applications are available beginning Jan. 3, 2023, and must be received by 5 p.m., March 31. More information and FAQs on the LIEAP program are available by clicking here.