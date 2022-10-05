LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — Randy Leach disappeared after a pre-graduation party at a rural farm in Leavenworth County on April 16, 1988. Since then, his disappearance has been a mystery.

The Leach family gathered in front of the Leavenworth County Courthouse Wednesday with a plea to local law enforcement to re-look into their case.

Three decades have passed, and Randy’s mom Alberta Leach is holding on to hope her son will be found.

“Whatever happened to him, we don’t know if somebody did something,” Alberta said. “We’re not worried about that. We just know that the good Lord will take care of that later, that we just want to find out where Randy is.”

In order to keep the search alive, Alberta and her family, along with her supporters, gathered at the courthouse, demanding for the sheriff’s office to get involved in this cold case.

It needs to be done with a new set of eyes to review the reports, conduct interviews and finally subpoena those in question, those who have never been subpoenaed before it’s too late.

“Tomorrow, we have a couple of retired detectives that are supposed to meet with our sheriff, he has promised, and hopefully, he will keep his promise to meet with our guys that are wanting to help us out of the goodness of their heart to start a cold case,” Alberta said. “And to get it started and put new eyes on our case.”

Alberta refuses to stop looking and hopes that she’ll find closure to her son’s disappearance.

“I’m going to keep running,” she said. “We can’t stop. We got to keep pushing on. We’re not giving up, and we’ve got to find out what happened to Randy.”

If you have any information about Randy’s disappearance, call (785) 840-6270 or send tips to PO BOX 596 Tonganoxie, KS 66086.

All tips and information can be anonymous. There is a $25,000 reward for tips that lead to Randy’s discovery.