RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.

Brenda Jordan has been running her farm in Riley County with her husband and children since 2006. At the start of the year, they had roughly 200 goats and cattle. That number is now less than 150, all because of what she calls an error in their feed order.

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)

Livestock (Courtesy: Brenda Jordan)



“We’ve used this feed company for years. We’ve had the same mix,” said Jordan.

Jordan’s family had a bulk delivery on Jan. 4. Three days later, while out of town, she got a call.

“They came out to do chores Saturday, they found, I think, the first calf there. May have been, there may have been two dead at that time,” said Jordan.

The number quickly escalated.

“We were dreading answering the kid’s phone calls because it was, you know, quickly there were two calves dead end and three then four. The vet was out here doing on-site necropsies to try to test for pneumonia, to test for the various obvious things,” said Jordan.

Jordan then discovered it was because of a feed error.

“The feed was supposed to have rumensin in it, it was supposed to have it at the rate of 20 grams per ton. They put that into what’s called a premix,” said Jordan.

Jordan says the company told her it forgot to add the rumensin, a feed additive that improves feed efficiency.

The company noticed the issue before the feed even got to Jordan. The company tried to fix it, but instead, they added 133 pounds of straight rumensin instead of 133 pounds of the premix.

“The vet from Elanco told me quite frankly, I’m surprised your whole herd’s not dead right now,” said Jordan.

As of Wednesday night, the family had lost 11 does, 40 baby goats, and nine head of cattle.

“It’s emotional. It’s 20-plus years of kids and the family operation losing bloodlines and pedigrees. That we’ve been working on for years,” said Jordan.

Jordan’s family is doing what they can to spare the livestock they have left.

“We don’t know what the end of this is. So we’re hoping to come soon, and we can start to try to rebuild,” said Jordan.

Jordan was told that her animals may continue to die for the next three months, and even the ones that survive could have late complications. She says that the company has admitted its mistake and is working through insurance to fix the issue.