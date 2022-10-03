MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has pledged the largest donation in its history with $5 million over a five-year period to support Kansas State University Innovation Centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research.

“We’ve known for a long time the facilities at the country’s first operational land grant institution needed updating,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “We’re excited to come alongside Pres. Linton, K-State and others to make an investment in our industry, our state and future K-State students to ensure K-State is a global leader in agriculture.”

“Thank you, Kansas Farm Bureau for this investment in the future of agricultural teaching and research at K-State,” Dr. Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension, says. “This gift is proof of the strong, long-standing relationship between the university and the agricultural industry, which is the lifeblood of Kansas. We are excited for the opportunities our innovation centers will bring to our students, faculty and the producers who drive this state’s robust agricultural economy.”

K-State is already a leader in global agriculture, and with this investment from KFB, the university and its industry partners will be able to have a greater impact.

“Kansas Farm Bureau’s investment in new facilities and technology at K-State demonstrates the importance of university-industry partnership to advance agriculture for a changing world,” says Dr. Richard Linton, president of Kansas State University. “Feeding a growing population in a changing environment requires innovative thinking and cross-discipline collaboration. Kansas Farm Bureau’s gift will empower K-State researchers and students working with industry leaders to find the necessary solutions to this grand challenge.”