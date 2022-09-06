WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters from Wichita and the Hutchinson Fire Department are currently in central California.

The firefighters are currently assigned to the Tule Indian Reservation between Fresno and Bakersfield, California. They are training with firefighters on the reservation, awaiting assignment to help fight wildfires in the area.

They will be available to assist with fires in the area as needed. The crews left for California on August 30.











Their assignment is expected to last around two weeks.