WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police officers, fire departments, emergency services and 911 communications in Kansas will soon be getting equipment upgrades.

The funds come from the Strengthening People Revitalizing Kansas program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The Law Enforcement Safety and Security grant is to improve the accessibility and efficiency of emergency services to Kansans.

The funding will go towards equipment upgrades, communication systems and is replacing unsafe or damaged wildland firefighting equipment.

Here are the Kansas agencies receiving the funding: