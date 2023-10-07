WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police officers, fire departments, emergency services and 911 communications in Kansas will soon be getting equipment upgrades.

The funds come from the Strengthening People Revitalizing Kansas program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The Law Enforcement Safety and Security grant is to improve the accessibility and efficiency of emergency services to Kansans.

The funding will go towards equipment upgrades, communication systems and is replacing unsafe or damaged wildland firefighting equipment.

Here are the Kansas agencies receiving the funding:

LSSE Grant Awards
CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AndersonGarnett Police Department$85,139
AtchisonAtchison Fire Department$9,360
BrownHiawatha Police Department$55,001
ButlerAndover Fire and Rescue$31,050
ButlerWhitewater River Consolidated Fire District$58,950
ChaseChase County Fire Department$28,800
CherokeeBaxter Springs Police Department$90,000
CherokeeCherokee County Sheriff’s Office$163,345
CowleyBurden Police Department$29,700
CowleyCowley County Fire District 3$42,664
CowleyCowley County Fire District 4$40,500
CowleyWinfield Fire/ Emergency Medical Services$89,100
DouglasConsolidated Fire District 1$53,505
DouglasLawrence Douglas County Fire Medical$119,430
EllisEllis County$100,000
EllisVictoria Volunteer Fire Department$22,675
EllsworthWilson Fire Department$19,750
GearyGrandview Plaza Fire Department$17,988
GrayGray County Sheriff’s Office$72,000
HarveyCity of North Newton$30,044
JacksonJackson County Sheriff’s Office$309,044
JacksonNetawaka Rural Fire District 6$63,450
JeffersonCity of Valley Falls$26,550
JeffersonJefferson County Ambulance Service$75,432
JeffersonJefferson County Fire District 5$51,975
JewellJewell County Sheriff’s Office$61,345
KiowaKiowa County$76,400
LabetteLabette County$212,500
LabetteOswego Fire Department$42,876
LeavenworthFairmount Township Fire Department$43,177
LeavenworthTonganoxie Police Department$29,808
LeavenworthTonganoxie Fire Department$29,808
LincolnLincoln County Sheriff’s Office$86,507
LyonLyon County Fire District 5$14,713
LyonOlpe Fire District 1$14,558
MarionMarion County Sheriff’s Office$108,000
MarshallMarysville Police Department$62,640
MiamiMiami County$24,504
MitchellHunter Rural Fire District$23,400
MontgomeryCoffeyville Police Department$72,530
MontgomeryIndependence Fire/ Emergency Medical Services$43,599
MorrisCouncil Grove Fire Department$18,083
NemahaNemaha County Sheriff’s Office$350,000
NessNess County$21,567
NessNess County Sheriff’s Office$36,000
OttawaCity of Minneapolis$87,273
PawneeLarned 911 Communications$46,824
PawneePawnee County Sheriff’s Office$72,000
PottawatomiePottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office$103,025
PottawatomieWestmoreland Fire Department$134,550
RenoCity of Pretty Prairie$40,415
RenoHutchinson Community College Fire Science$18,810
RenoHutchinson Fire Department$52,110
RenoSouth Hutchinson Fire Department$59,362
RileyRiley County Fire District 1$15,660
RussellLucas Rural Fire District 2$28,788
RussellRussell Fire Department$27,000
SalineSaline County Rural Fire District 1$22,194
ScottScott City Police Department$72,450
ScottScott County Emergency Medical Services$134,098
SedgwickCity of Andale$30,150
SedgwickClearwater Police Department$52,095
SedgwickSedgwick County$1,625,110
SedgwickWichita Fire Department$98,484
ShawneeShawnee Heights Fire Department$24,800
SheridanSheridan County Rural Fire Department 1$90,000
StaffordStafford County$37,620
StantonStanton County Sheriff’s Office/Emergency Medical Services$121,950
SumnerMulvane Department of Public Safety$80,474
SumnerWellington Fire/EMS$17,640
ThomasColby Fire Department$26,347
ThomasThomas County Emergency Medical Services$31,603
 TOTAL$6,208,299