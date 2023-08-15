WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Forest Service is looking for Champion Trees of Kansas nominations.

Champion Trees of Kansas is “a list of the largest trees of many species in our state so they can be identified, preserved, and enjoyed by all,” according to the KFS.

The KFS is seeking nominations for several trees that have none. Those trees include the Rocky Mountain Juniper, Longleaf Pine, Washington Hawthorn, and Pitch Pine.

The KFS says the list of noteworthy examples began at the end of H.A. Stephens’ book, ‘Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines of Kansas.’

Stephens’ original list of champion trees is now maintained by the KFS.

The below publication is a continuation of Stephens’ work:

For more information and to nominate a tree, click here.