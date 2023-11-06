WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four deer were killed and left to rot in Kansas fields over the weekend. Kansas Wildlife and Parks game wardens are trying to find the people who committed the crimes.

Three does shot

The first case happened about a third of a mile south of Waldo in Russell County. One or more rifle shooters killed three white-tailed does. Investigators first believed it occurred between 8 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. But after posting a message on Facebook, they now think it happened Friday evening, between 8 and 9.

Game wardens say the person or people responsible could face these hunting violations:

Hunting in closed season – because it is not deer rifle season yet

Criminal hunting – because they did not have the landowner’s permission

Wanton waste – for leaving the deer to rot

Hunting after dark

If you have information about the shooting, call the Russell County game warden at 620-770-6148.

Buck beheaded

The Lyon County game warden was called to investigate a headless deer found in a bean field northwest of Americus on Sunday. The game warden said the buck with antlers was well-known to the community because it had been injured about a year ago and was missing a front leg.

Investigators do not know if the buck was shot with an arrow or a gun, but the person responsible could face these hunting violations:

Criminal hunt – for not having permission from the landowner

No tag

Wanton waste

The game warden said if the person used a motorized vehicle to hunt, that would also be a violation.

If you know anything about the crime, call the Lyon County game warden Scheve at 620-431-9873.