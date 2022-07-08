TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Wildlife game wardens targeted impaired boaters over the weekend in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide law enforcement effort to prevent boating under the influence.

As a result, game wardens said they arrested two boat operators for boating under the influence, one vehicle operator for driving under the influence (DUI), and another individual who was the subject of a felony arrest warrant.

In total, game wardens issued 39 boating violation citations and 80 boating violation warnings. Numerous other warnings and citations were issued for fishing, boating, and other public land violations.

Alcohol consumption is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; and, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Recreational Boating Statistics for 2021 lists it as the leading factor in 16 percent of all boating-related deaths. The last alcohol-related boating death in Kansas occurred in 2019, according to statistics.

KS Game Warden July 4th Holiday Activity 2022 Total boat accidents-reportable 1 Total boat accident fatalities 0 Total accident injuries 0 Drowning fatalities 0 Search and rescues 6 Stranded boat assists 30 Boat under the influence arrests 2 Boating violation citations 39 Boating violation warnings 80 Fishing violation citations 9 Fishing violation warnings 10 Other crime arrests 1

If you suspect that someone is driving or boating under the influence on a publicly-managed property, contact a KDWP game warden.