WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.

“Coyotes are being found more and more in towns this year in Kansas,” the game wardens said. “This is due mostly to the extreme drought we are experiencing. They are coming to town looking for water and food.”

The game wardens state that if you spot a coyote in your neighborhood, keep calm because most coyotes avoid people.

“Seeing a coyote out during the day is not a cause for alarm. Most times, they are moving to a new area or looking for a place to rest,” said the game wardens. “Coyotes are usually fearful of people.”

If a coyote displays no fear of people, he’s probably been fed, the game wardens say. Do not approach them.

“You can reinstill its fear by raising your arms and yelling to drive him away. This is called hazing,” the game wardens say. “Unlike trapping, which sometimes catches pets or other wildlife, but rarely the coyotes who are causing problems, hazing works.”

The game wardens say coyotes may mistake small, unattended pets as prey or attack large dogs they view as threats to their territories or dens.

The game wardens say to keep your pets safe, follow these two simple steps:

Watch your pets. Keep cats indoors, and never leave small dogs outside unsupervised or let any dog out of your yard off-leash. Secure food and water sources for both domestic animals and wildlife. Feed and water pets indoors. Keep garbage secure and picked up.

If coyotes in your town continue to be a problem or pose a threat, contact your nearest Kansas Wildlife and Parks office.