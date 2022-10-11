WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Tuesday, over $1.4 million was given to organizations in Kansas to support victims of violence.
The money was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic, and dating violence; to support victims of violence, and to safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with their children, according to a news release.
The funds come from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program (SAVP).
A news release says the FVPSA funding will go toward increasing awareness and prevention of family, domestic, and dating violence. It will also go to providing immediate shelter and support services for victims.
Here are the recipients of the 2023 FVPSA grant funds:
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$46,823
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$57,616
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$55,743
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$68,313
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$72,075
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|$76,675
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$54,006
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$51,279
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$53,360
|Johnson
|SAFEHOME
|$150,178
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$53,135
|Lyon
|SOS
|$54,076
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$56,166
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$75,637
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$66,231
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$84,878
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$97,309
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$49,484
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$77,561
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$67,212
|TOTAL
|$1,367,757
The SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access and time with their children and will provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to lower the risk of violence.
Here are the organizations that were recipients of the SAVP grant funds:
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$7,871
|Cloud
|12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service
|$6,102
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$9,213
|Douglas
|TFI Family Services-Lawrence
|$6,482
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$14,671
|Lyon
|SOS
|$10,469
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$15,553
|Riley
|Sunflower CASA Project
|$7,877
|Sedgwick
|TFI Family Services-Wichita
|$8,443
|Shawnee
|TFI Family Services-Topeka
|$8,318
|TOTAL
|$94,999
