WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Tuesday, over $1.4 million was given to organizations in Kansas to support victims of violence.

The money was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic, and dating violence; to support victims of violence, and to safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with their children, according to a news release.

The funds come from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program (SAVP).

A news release says the FVPSA funding will go toward increasing awareness and prevention of family, domestic, and dating violence. It will also go to providing immediate shelter and support services for victims.

Here are the recipients of the 2023 FVPSA grant funds:

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$46,823
BartonFamily Crisis Center$57,616
ButlerFamily Life Center$55,743
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$68,313
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$72,075
EllisOptions:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$76,675
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$54,006
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$51,279
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$53,360
JohnsonSAFEHOME$150,178
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$53,135
LyonSOS$54,076
RenoBrightHouse$56,166
RileyCrisis Center$75,637
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$66,231
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$84,878
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$97,309
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$49,484
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$77,561
WyandotteFriends of Yates$67,212
 TOTAL$1,367,757

The SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access and time with their children and will provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to lower the risk of violence.

Here are the organizations that were recipients of the SAVP grant funds:

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$7,871
Cloud12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service$6,102
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$9,213
DouglasTFI Family Services-Lawrence$6,482
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$14,671
LyonSOS$10,469
RenoBrightHouse$15,553
RileySunflower CASA Project$7,877
SedgwickTFI Family Services-Wichita$8,443
ShawneeTFI Family Services-Topeka$8,318
 TOTAL$94,999

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.