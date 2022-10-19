WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police departments and law enforcement agencies across the state of Kansas have been awarded almost $2.4 million in grant funds to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims.

A news release says the funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.  

The release says a total of $2,379,652 was awarded to these 27 agencies:

County:Organization:Grant:
ButlerAugusta Department of Public Safety$32,100
CoffeyCoffey County Sheriff’s Office$58,000
DouglasDouglas County Sheriff’s Office$37,777
DouglasKansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund)$56,947
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$35,044
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$114,045
GrahamGraham County Sheriff’s Office$103,808
GrayGray County Sheriff’s Office$214,223
JohnsonGardner Police Department$12,876
JohnsonMerriam Police Department$82,500
JohnsonSpring Hill Police Department$30,178
LeavenworthBasehor Police Department$83,242
LeavenworthBrothers In Blue Reentry$198,749
Lyon5th Judicial District Community Corrections$43,212
MarshallMarysville Police Department$46,368
MeadeMeade County Sheriff’s Office$80,387
MitchellMitchell County$64,193
MorrisCouncil Grove Police Department$36,000
PrattPratt Police Department$56,940
RushRush County Sheriff’s Office$136,957
Saline28th Judicial District Community Corrections$23,375
SedgwickPark City Police Department$76,800
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$117,403
ShawneeKansas Judicial Branch$151,886
ShawneeNational Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas$129,285
WyandotteAvenue of Life$193,536
WyandotteVillage Initiative$163,821
Source: Kansas Office of the Governor

The funding was made available to the state of Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice.

