WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police departments and law enforcement agencies across the state of Kansas have been awarded almost $2.4 million in grant funds to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims.
A news release says the funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.
The release says a total of $2,379,652 was awarded to these 27 agencies:
|County:
|Organization:
|Grant:
|Butler
|Augusta Department of Public Safety
|$32,100
|Coffey
|Coffey County Sheriff’s Office
|$58,000
|Douglas
|Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
|$37,777
|Douglas
|Kansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund)
|$56,947
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$35,044
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$114,045
|Graham
|Graham County Sheriff’s Office
|$103,808
|Gray
|Gray County Sheriff’s Office
|$214,223
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$12,876
|Johnson
|Merriam Police Department
|$82,500
|Johnson
|Spring Hill Police Department
|$30,178
|Leavenworth
|Basehor Police Department
|$83,242
|Leavenworth
|Brothers In Blue Reentry
|$198,749
|Lyon
|5th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$43,212
|Marshall
|Marysville Police Department
|$46,368
|Meade
|Meade County Sheriff’s Office
|$80,387
|Mitchell
|Mitchell County
|$64,193
|Morris
|Council Grove Police Department
|$36,000
|Pratt
|Pratt Police Department
|$56,940
|Rush
|Rush County Sheriff’s Office
|$136,957
|Saline
|28th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$23,375
|Sedgwick
|Park City Police Department
|$76,800
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$117,403
|Shawnee
|Kansas Judicial Branch
|$151,886
|Shawnee
|National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas
|$129,285
|Wyandotte
|Avenue of Life
|$193,536
|Wyandotte
|Village Initiative
|$163,821
The funding was made available to the state of Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice.
