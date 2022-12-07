TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas will get nearly $10 million following a settlement with JUUL Labs.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the settlement comes after resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

Kansas is expected to receive more than $9.9 million as part of the $438.5 million settlement between JUUL and 32 states and Puerto Rico. The money will be paid out over six to 10 years.

The settlement will force JUUL to comply with strict requirements that will limit its marketing and sales practices.

According to the attorney general’s office, the investigation revealed JUUL willfully engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed to young people, despite its products being unhealthy for young people and illegal for underage people to use.

JUUL targeted young people with launch parties, trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples. The company also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of young and inexperienced users.

JUUL was accused of relying on age verification techniques that it knew were ineffective.

The settlement includes restriction on where its products can be sold, displayed and distributed.

A copy of the consent judgment approved by Shawnee County District Judge Thomas G. Luedke is available here.