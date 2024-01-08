KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency proclamation Monday evening due to winter weather that is currently moving across the state.

According to the governor’s office, this declaration allows resources to be prepositioned to provide state assistance.

Snow will continue to fall across the state throughout the night with the heaviest snow expected to impact the western portion of the state around midnight.

Winds will continue to be a factor into Tuesday afternoon with gusts expected to still be around 30 mph in the western third of the state while winds in the eastern two-thirds are expected to be around 40 mph.

Kelly said she is encouraging all Kansans to be cautious as the winter storm moves through.

“Stay off the roads if possible and be mindful of emergency response personnel working hard to keep our citizens safe,” she said.

People are being asked to avoid travel if they can, but if they must travel, be sure to have a full tank of gas and an emergency kit that includes blankets, flashlights, batteries, a cell phone charger, hand-warmers, high-energy food snacks, bottled water, necessary medications, a snow shovel, flares and other emergency supplies.