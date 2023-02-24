TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation today designating March 6-10 as Severe Weather and Flood Safety Preparedness Week in Kansas. The signing will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the governor`s ceremonial office.

According to the National Weather Service, there were 56 tornadoes in Kansas in 2022, five below the 1950-2022 average of 61. There were three injuries and no deaths. Those injuries occurred during the April 29 tornado that touched down in southeast Sedgwick County and moved into Andover. In total, 14 tornadoes occurred during the April 29 outbreak.

During the week, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management Facebook page will focus on a different preparedness topic: Monday, preparedness; Tuesday, tornadoes; Wednesday, lightning; Thursday, hail/wind; Friday, floods.

There will be a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. Citizens, schools and businesses are encouraged to practice severe weather sheltering plans at this time. In the event of inclement weather on March 7, the drill will be canceled.