TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will lay out her top priorities for 2024, during her annual State of the State Address Wednesday night. Kelly will take the stage in the Kansas House of Representatives at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a tax battle is brewing at the Statehouse, as the Governor and Republicans lay out their game plans for this year’s session.

The Governor announced her multifaceted tax package this week, which includes a push to speed up eliminating the state food sales tax and the state tax on social security.

“As Kansans feel the pain of rising costs, it’s clear that we need to cut taxes,” Kelly said. “This plan provides relief for middle-class Kansans, is fiscally responsible, and keeps seniors and families in their homes – which is why it’s garnered bipartisan support,” Kelly said during a press conference on Monday.

Kelly is also backing Republican leaders into a corner, siphoning key votes from the Senate side. Two Republicans and one Independent joined her at the press conference to pledge their support.

This could make it difficult for GOP leaders to gain the veto-proof majority needed to sign onto their ‘single-rate’ income tax, or ‘flat tax’ as some call it.

Last year, the tax package from GOP leaders was just one vote shy of the votes needed to override the Governor’s veto.

“It was meant to demonstrate to me, I think, that I can’t override a veto on that… but, that just means we have to go talk to other people,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover. “There are democrats that are willing to have a conversations around that… so it’s just can we get to a compromise in the end.”

Other big topics that are expected to come up tonight include Medicaid expansion and special education.

Stay tuned to this web article for the live stream.

For more Capitol Bureau news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.