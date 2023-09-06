TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson said there is more than $500 million in unclaimed property in Kansas.

Once again, the treasurer’s office will be at the Kansas State Fair. A booth will be set up in the Meadowlark Building, which will allow fairgoers to search their names in the unclaimed database.

While there, the office is giving Kansans a chance to win $529 into a Learning Quest 529 education savings account for themselves or a loved one.

One in 10 people is estimated to have unclaimed property, which could include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and safe deposit boxes. Kansans can search the online database by clicking here.

The Kansas State Fair opens Friday, Sept. 8, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 17 in Hutchinson.