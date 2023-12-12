WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A section of Kansas Highway 383 in Norton County has reopened to traffic following construction that began in March.

The project was for $15.3 million, and a 6-mile stretch of road was widened between the U.S. 36 junction and Almena.

The project was the second phase of reconstruction on 26 miles of K-383 in Norton and Phillips counties.

Phase I, completed in 2022, consisted of approximately 6 miles from east of Long Island to the U.S. 183 junction. Phase III is the remaining 14 miles from Almena to Long Island and is currently scheduled to go to construction in 2026.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend was the primary contractor for the project.