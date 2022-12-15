WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol graduated five new troopers from the KHP Training Academy on Wednesday in Salina.
KHP recruit class No. 64 began 24 weeks of training on July 12. The troopers will enter the field training phase of the program.
- Trooper Xavier Slaven is assigned to Thomas County. Trooper Slaven’s wife, Brooke Slaven, placed his badge on him for the first time.
- Trooper Bridger Keyes is assigned to Bourbon County. Trooper Keyes’ wife, Heidi Keyes, placed his badge on him for the first time.
- Trooper Denver Johnston is assigned to Riley County. Trooper Johnston’s wife, Cora Johnston, placed his badge on him for the first time.
- Trooper Ryan Davis is assigned to Riley County. Trooper Davis’ Father, KHP Lieutenant Craig Davis, placed his badge on him for the first time.
- Trooper William Clark is assigned to Johnson County. Trooper Clark’s father, Charles Clark, placed his badge on him for the first time.