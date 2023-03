ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in southeast Kansas.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. in Elk County, about 6 miles north of U.S. Highway 160 on Road 5.

The KHP says the vehicle was westbound on Wind Farm Road and turned southbound. The vehicle overturned, and a passenger was ejected.

The KHP hasn’t released the name of the victims in the crash.