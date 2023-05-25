KANSAS (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) announced on Facebook Thursday that K-9 Chase is officially retiring.

According to the KHP, Chase is a Belgian Malinois and was born in July 2014 in Holland. He joined the KHP in February 2016.

Chase was named by his handler’s kids after Chase from “PAW Patrol.”

“Throughout his career, Chase has helped apprehend several wanted felons, located a large sum of narcotics, and assisted authorities throughout Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri,” the KHP said.

The KHP says Chase will be living out his days in retirement with his current handler.

“We wish you the best in retirement, Chase!” the KHP said.