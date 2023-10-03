TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has promoted a turnpike trooper up the ranks.

KHP Superintendent Colonel Erik Smith has appointed Captain John Lehnherr to the rank of lieutenant colonel. This promotion will see Lehnherr serving as second in command at the KHP starting Oct. 15, 2023, according to a press release from the KHP.

Lehnherr will fill the role of lieutenant colonel after Lieutenant Colonel Jason De Vore retired earlier this year.

Lehnherr has served more than 24 years in the KHP; he served as part of Troop F in Sedgwick County in 1999, according to the press release. He was moved up the ranks in Troop G starting in 2005 until he was promoted to Troop G Captain in 2019.

Lehnherr has advanced training from KU Law Enforcement Leadership Academy, FBI LEEDA supervisor school and FBI LEEDA supervisor command school. He is scheduled to attend the FBI National Academy in 2024.