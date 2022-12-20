WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is promoting safe driving during the winter holidays.

More people will be traveling, impaired drivers could be encountered, and winter weather is always a threat this time of year. Kansas Highway Patrol

The KHP says they, alongside other agencies, will be focusing on impaired drivers, child passenger safety laws and seat belt use among travelers of all ages.

There will be an increased number of law enforcement officers on Kansas streets and highways during the upcoming holiday season while traveling increases, according to the KHP.

The KHP says motorists can be prepared for a safer traveling experience by using the following tips:

Prepare your vehicle for travel by replacing your wiper blades, ensuring your tires have good tread and checking your vehicle’s fluids, exhaust system, and other mechanical equipment.

Always wear your seat belt and properly secure children in the appropriate safety seats.

If you’re involved in a non-injury crash that involves non-hazardous materials, move your vehicle out of the lane of traffic to protect yourself as well as other motorists.

Always make sure you designate a sober driver for a safe ride home from your holiday festivities. Law enforcement will be out working, and they remind you that “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.”

The vehicle should also be stocked with items that would be beneficial if you were involved in a crash, such as bottled water, blankets, non-perishable food, a first aid kit and a flashlight with extra batteries.

When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

Dress for the weather. If you plan to travel in cold weather, make sure you have a coat in the vehicle and warm shoes in case you need to stop for any reason.

Check your route of travel for road conditions and/or construction work or other delays before you leave. Call 5-1-1 from any phone or visit kandrive.org to check road conditions in the state of Kansas.

As you travel, remember to MOVE OVER for first responders and highway maintenance crews. If you are unable to MOVE OVER, then please SLOW DOWN.

If you plan on consuming alcohol, the KHP says to arrange for a designated driver ahead of time. Do not drink and drive, and do not let your family or friends drive while impaired. The KHP recommends that if you are hosting a party, to have non-alcoholic drink alternatives available for designated drivers.

If you find yourself in need of assistance on a Kansas highway this holiday season, the KHP says to please dial *47 (*HP) or dial *582 (*KTA) on the Kansas Turnpike, and they will send someone to assist.