TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — New Kansas Highway Patrol cars could be headed to a road near you soon.

The Kansas Capitol Bureau got a first look at one of KHP’s new “specialty” vehicles. It’s a blue, 2022 Dodge Challenger, which has the agency’s signature logo on the side.

Lt. Candice Breshears, a spokeswoman for the KHP said the vehicles will be going to select troopers that show “extreme dedication.”

They are issued to troopers that show extreme dedication to providing great service, courtesy, and protection to Kansas citizens through their enforcement efforts. Lt. Candice Breshears, Kansas Highway Patrol

Lt. Breshears said the agency is expecting to have one in each field troop across the state. There’s no date yet on when the new cars will be coming out, or how many will be issued.

